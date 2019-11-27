MUSCLE SHOALS — Fire Chief Shawn Malone said it's been nearly 20 years since the department has been able to hire additional firefighters, but a significant increase in sales tax revenue in 2019 will allow him to hire two.
According to City Clerk Ricky Williams, the city saw an 8.7%+ increase in sales tax revenue over the previous year, the most it's seen in years.
He said the increase in sales tax revenue is the largest since the downturn in the economy in late 2008. He said the city had modest increases since that time.
Mayor David Bradford said a big chunk of that increase, $267,000, was due to the state's Simplified Seller's Use Tax, which applies an 8% sales tax to online sales to "eligible sellers" who do business in Alabama, but do not have a physical presence in the state.
"Some of it was growth, too," Bradford said. "I think it's a direct result of what we're trying to do with the redevelopment of the Woodward Avenue corridor, our downtown area and Wilson Dam Highway development."
Malone said the two new firefighters will increase the department's numbers to 32, including himself.
Williams said Malone provided the council with stats to back up his request for new firefighters.
Malone said the Fire Department's call volume has increased by 27.6% in the past five years. Calls between the city's three fire stations overlapped 361 times in the past 12 months, meaning one department had to respond to a call in another district because the other department was already on another call.
While it was once unusual, Malone said today it's not uncommon for Station 1 to receive two calls at the same time. Station 1 on Avalon Avenue has the highest call volume of the three, the chief said.
He said the additional firefighters will help him prepare for the eventual construction of a fourth fire station. The City Council has already purchased property and a fire truck for the new station, the mayor said.
Malone said he appreciates the council's willingness to provide additional employees, and members' willingness to work with all city departments during the budgeting process.
Williams said the fiscal 2020 budget includes anticipated revenue of $23,308,132 and anticipated expenditures of $23,303,155.
Revenue from the previous year was $21,819,000.
The new budget includes a 2% pay increase for full-time employees. Bradford said the city covered a 16% health care increase, which cost the city $200,000.
In addition to the new firefighter positions, two other part-time positions will move to 32 hours with benefits.
Bradford said the city is still waiting to be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for expenses related to the February flood.
According to Williams, the city budgeted for five retirements with severance packages. Two firefighters, two public works employees and one storm drainage department employee are planning to retire.
