MUSCLE SHOALS — City Councilman Chris Hall said he expects the council to fill the vacancy left by the death of longtime Councilman Neal Willis before its 60-day deadline expires.
Willis, 68, died Jan. 27 after a lengthy battle with cancer.
According to the Alabama League of Municipalities, when a city council member in a Class 7 or Class 8 city dies while in office, the city council has 60 days from the date of that person's death to fill the vacancy.
If the city council fails to act during that time, Gov. Kay Ivey will have 30 days to fill the vacancy, Lori Lein, general council for the Alabama League of Municipalities said.
"If they don't do it within 60 days, they have an opportunity to submit names to the governor," Lein said.
Mayor David Bradford said he doesn't know if the council has begun discussions on filling the vacancy. Bradford said the mayor does not play a role in selecting a new council member for Place 2.
"We've had several people call and ask about it," Bradford said. "I'm sure at some point they will sit down and talk about it."
If the selection ends up in the hands of the governor and she fails to act within 30 days, Lein said the probate judge can call for a special election.
Hall said it was his intent to honor Willis and his family by not rushing to fill the vacancy.
"We all continue to grieve the loss of Neal and the thought of having to replace him weighs heavy on my heart," Hall said. "Several individuals have reached out to me expressing interest in the vacancy. However, I am not ready to move forward the discussion at this time."
Hall said he's confident, under the council president's leadership, the vacancy will be filled within the 60-day time period.
"I believe the intent will be to discuss this as a council at our next meeting, which will be this coming Monday," Councilman Mike Lockhart said, adding it is their desire to have someone in place within the 60 days.
Efforts to reach Council President Allen Noles and Councilman Ken Sockwell were unsuccessful.
Council members in Muscle Shoals run at large by place and not by district as they do in Florence, Sheffield and Tuscumbia.
Qualifying for Alabama municipal elections begins July 7 and concludes July 21. Municipal elections are Aug. 25.
