MUSCLE SHOALS — More than 200 Muscle Shoals High School seniors participated in graduation ceremonies Thursday at the high school's football stadium.
Incoming Superintendent of Education Chad Holden said 210 students were set to walk Thursday. Four students entering the military went through an early ceremony so they could report for boot camp. Holden said the 2020 student Top 10 was revealed on May 21, the original graduation date. The school also combined its honors day, which is usually the Friday prior to graduation, with this year's graduation ceremony.
Holden said the mother of Trey Peeden, a student who died in 2018 of a rare form of muscular dystrophy, was given an honorary diploma because her son would have been in this graduating class.
The school utilized both sides of the stadium and encouraged guests to wear face masks.
