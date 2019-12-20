TUSCUMBIA — A Russsellville optometrist is facing drug charges in connection with a massive marijuana growing operation not far from the Alabama-Tennessee state line.
Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said Dr. Stuart Marc Greenberg, 45, 102 Saint Andrews Drive, Muscle Shoals, turned himself in at 1:10 p.m. today.
He was booked into the Colbert County Jail and released after paying 15 percent of a $60,000 cash bond, the sheriff said.
Williamson said Greenberg was charged with drug trafficking and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
The sheriff said Greenberg is also facing charges in Tennessee.
The arrest is the result of an operation involving several law enforcement agencies in Alabama and Tennessee, including the Colbert County Sheriff's Office and Colbert County Drug Task Force.
