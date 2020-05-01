TUSCUMBIA — A Muscle Shoals man has been arrested on multiple drug charges after undercover officers made a controlled drug purchase at his residence Wednesday.
Carlos Lataro Washington, 50, 273 Alabama Shores Road, was charged with five counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and one count of distribution of a controlled substance.
Acting on a tip, an undercover officer completed a controlled buy from Washington, according to a news release from Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson.
After the purchase, a search of Washington's residence was conducted by members of the Colbert County Sheriff's Department and ALEA Drug Task Force Region E.
Williamson said officers reported finding oxycodone tablets laced with fentanyl, crack cocaine, 100 grams of high-grade marijuana, and a small amount of methamphetamine.
"The pills were being sold as oxycodone, but were actually pure fentanyl," the sheriff said.
Officers also reported finding a .45-caliber handgun, a .22-caliber revolver and a Colt .44 caliber Magnum handgun.
Williamson said a 7-year-old child was in the residence when the search warrant was executed.
Washington is being held in the Colbert County Jail on $30,000 bond and $25,000 bond.
Court records indicate Washington has been charged with multiple drug and traffic offenses dating back to 1990.
