TUSCUMBIA — A Muscle Shoals man has pleaded guilty in Colbert County Circuit Court to first-degree sexual abuse, according to a news release issued by Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson.
Williamson said Kevin Wade Vinson, 33, was arrested in April and charged with sexual abuse of a child under 12 and enticing a child.
According to the release, Vinson agreed to a 10 year prison sentence, which was suspended for five years, pending no other arrests while on probation.
Vinson must also register as a sex offender.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.