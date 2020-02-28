MUSCLE SHOALS — David Bradford has decided not to seek a sixth term as mayor, a position he's held mostly without opposition since 2000.
Bradford said the decision is the most difficult he's ever made, but after being on call 24-7 much of his life, it's time to spend more time with his family.
"I've been blessed to have been able to work for the people of Muscle Shoals in some form or fashion most of my life," Bradford said.
Bradford said he likes to believe he's had a positive impact on the city.
Bradford's last day in office will be Nov. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.