MUSCLE SHOALS — Two candidates for the office of mayor Thursday provided their visions of how to keep moving the city forward during an online NextGen Shoals Facebook Live event.
Chelsea Kauchick, a former director of Leadership Shoals at the Shoals Chamber of Commerce, and Mike Lockhart, a two term city council member and director of support services at Helen Keller Hospital, fielded questions from Butler Cain, chair of the University of North Alabama Communications Department.
A third candidate, Danny McMillin, a police officer in Muscle Shoals and owner of Ban-A-Bug Pest Control for the past 21 years, opted out of Tuesday's event.
Both candidates said they felt like they possessed leadership qualities that would help them run the city.
Kauchick spent six years as the director of the Leadership Shoals program at the Shoals Chamber of Commerce and a youth version of the program. She said her strengths are strategy, communication and vision.
"You’re only strong as the team you build around yourself and the people you surround yourself with," Kauchick said.
Lockhart said he's spent the past 27 years in management at Helen Keller Hospital, managing various departments and overseeing multi-million dollar budgets.
"It's about a passion to serve our city and continue to move it forward as we have in the years previous, and work alongside our citizens to make it happen," Lockhart said.
To help enhance quality of life in Muscle Shoals, Kauchick said she wants to create a branding campaign to reflect not only the city's musical heritage, but also it's future. She also wants to employ a city planner who will create five and 10-year plans to help the city manage growth.
Kauchick also wants to create a place where the community can get together and get to know one another. She also wants to get a handle on the city's litter problem.
"I have been on the council for the last eight years," Lockhart said. "I've been able to have what I feel like is a positive impact on the city. That's what I want to continue to do."
Business development is one of his highest priorities. He wants to continue to work with the Shoals Economic Development Authority to grow the city's industrial base.
He also wants to continue supporting and growing the city's school system, through an improved revenue base since a 2018 property tax referendum was defeated by the voters.
Both candidates said they want to help increase the participation by minority residents.
Kauchick said minorities make up 20 percent of the city's population but only 5 percent are in leadership roles with the city. She wants to "invite them to the table" and allow them to have their voices heard.
“I want to be able to pick people who have strengths and put them in the right roles," she said. "There might be someone with a hidden talent we don't know about."
Lockhart said he wants to be open and listen to the issues that impact minority residents to improve the city and Shoals community.
"I think it comes back to having an open line of communication," Lockhart said.
Both candidates are familiar with the city's flooding problems and want to continue to be proactive, rather than reactive to the problem.
Kauchick said she wants to see a citywide flood mitigation plan to target high-risk areas. Lockhart said the city has been working to develop new flood control measures and has secured funding for a flood study of the southeast portion of the city.
Kauchick and Lockhart also agreed that the mayor and council of Muscle Shoals should meet with the mayors and councils of Florence, Sheffield and Tuscumbia, on a regular basis, to discuss issues that impact the Shoals.
They both agreed the region is stronger if the cities work in unison with one another.
Kauchick suggests a mayors council that meets regularly while Lockhart said those meetings should also extend to city council members of each city.
Kauchick said she would explore a curbside recycling program for Muscle Shoals, despite the failure of a previous venture years ago.
"I've never been in favor of saying it didn't work in the past so we don't do it again," she said. "People have wanted recycling and I want to look at it."
Lockhart said he is concerned about the costs associated with a curbside recycling program, but would consider a partnership with the city of Florence and considering a program if it could be made cost effective. Colbert County currently has a recycling program where residents can drop off recyclable items.
Lockhart said he would like to create a town center environment somewhere in the city with the aid of business owners and developers. He would also like to work with the City Council to develop an incentive program for locally owned small businesses
Kauchick said the city needs a strategic plan developed by an experienced city planner. She is also in favor of creating incentives to help grow small businesses.
"We have got to invest in people who will give back to our community," she said.
Lockhart, however, stressed that "big box" stores helped the city maintain sales tax revenue levels during the pandemic. He said eight of the top chain stores that are flourishing during the pandemic are located in Muscle Shoals.
Kauchick said she would like to inspect the school system's budget to see if there are areas where funds can be reallocated, rather than create revenue though another tax.
Lockhart said the city's schools are spending roughly $9,700 per student, which is much lower than many other cities. He wants to the council and school board to work as partners and maintain open lines of communication.
They both agreed that the city's school system is a big selling point for Muscle Shoals.
Both candidates said Cypress Lakes Golf and Tennis facility should be supported. Kauchick said she would like to see a marketing plan for the city to ensure it's success.
"We have to make sure the golf course is viable," she said.
Lockhart said the city has completed a remodeling project at Cypress Lakes that created an event center that can accommodate 300 people.
Lockhart said he would like to bring young people to the table to discuss what's important and attractive about Muscle Shoals to them.
"Obviously the vibe of the city is important to that group of people," he said.
Kauchick reiterated the need for a centralized location for people to gather, but she would also like to ensure all residents have access to broadband internet for those who work at home or attend online classes at home.
"I also want to invest in entrepreneurship," she said.
The municipal elections take place Tuesday, Aug. 25.
