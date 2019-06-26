MUSCLE SHOALS — The city's new Miracle Field is beginning to look more like a ball field.
Mayor David Bradford said the rubberized surface of the field, a ball field for special needs Shoals residents, was laid last week.
"It looks really, really good," Bradford said. "It's coming together real nice. It's going to be an asset."
Bradford said the target date to open the field is the Friday before Labor Day weekend.
"We're hoping the weather holds up and it will be done prior to that," the mayor said.
Bradford said the city plans to purchase some bleachers for the field that are compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act.
