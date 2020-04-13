MUSCLE SHOALS — Phone service at the Muscle Shoals Police Department and Fire Department is working after a lightning strike knocked out phone service on Sunday, Mayor David Bradford said.
Bradford said the lightning strike also prevented emergency workers from using the city's fuel pumps located near the Police Department.
The mayor said he had to arrange for city vehicles to get fuel from a local provider, who will bill the city for the fuel.
Emergency vehicles were busy during the Sunday night storms that brought high wind and flooding to the Shoals.
