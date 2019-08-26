MUSCLE SHOALS — Some Muscle Shoals police officers are getting ready to hit the big time when their lip sync video is featured on a CBS television Program hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and country star Luke Bryan.
Mayor David Bradford said the officers made a lip sync video earlier in the year when the #LipSyncChallenge craze began to go viral online.
"We had fun doing it," Police Chief Clint Reck said. "We never dreamed it would go this far."
The officers' 7:22 video will be featured on "Lip Sync To The Rescue," which airs Monday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m., on CBS. The video is one of the Top 30 in the nation.
The Muscle Shoals officers lip synced to Muscle Shoals music classics, Bradford said. Rodney Hall, of FAME Recording Studios, helped the officers with their efforts at the studio.
The video shows the officers at the Police Department, recording at FAME's Studio A, then concludes with a segment featuring two officers exiting a patrol vehicle. The officers dance as they approach a Mustang convertible while lip syncing to the Wilson Pickett classic "Mustang Sally."
Seeing that they're in the "Hit Recording Capital of the World," Reck said it made sense to lip sync to Muscle Shoals music.
"All of the songs were recorded at FAME," Reck said.
About 30 police officers participated in the video, which was shot by Bruce Carson, director of emergency services at Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield.
Reck said the video was a morale booster and something to show the community police officers have a lighter side.
According to CBS, the top 30 videos were selected from over 1,000 videos and over 11 million have have been cast so far to determine the Top 10. The Top 10 departments will be revealed on the Sept. 9 show.
The winning department will receive $100,000 while the runner-up will receive $50,000 to take back to their communities.
