MUSCLE SHOALS — With almost citywide flooding occurring the past two years in February, the Muscle Shoals City Council decided to purchase a portable pump that can be used at any of the city's retention ponds during flood events.
Mayor David Bradford said the pump can be connected to an 8-inch pipe and be used to remove water from retention ponds that do not have permanent pumps, or from places like the drainage area behind the Cornelius Landing subdivision.
"We can use it anywhere in the city," Bradford said.
During the recent flood event, Bradford sent a city employee to Birmingham to rent a similar pump, then had to secure a second pump.
The pump will cost the city $79,248.
It was purchased through the Houston-Galveston Area Council Procurement Program, which offers various items without having to go through the state bid process.
The products and prices have been approved by the state's examiner of public accounts.
The mayor said the city is waiting for the new pump to be delivered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.