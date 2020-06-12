MUSCLE SHOALS — The Alabama Department of Transportation's Industrial Access Committee agreed to fund half of the estimated construction costs of raising a portion of Sixth Street to alleviate a persistent flooding issue.
A segment of Sixth Street west of the Shoals Research Airpark is prone to flooding during periods of heavy rain, which impacts employees of North American Lighting and CBC INGS America.
Bradford said he met with the committee Tuesday.
He said the reason the project did not receive full funding was because it's an existing roadway and the improvements are considered maintenance. New construction is typically funded 100%.
The project involves raising that stretch of Sixth Street 4 feet, which should eliminate the flooding issue, which lasted for days following the massive floods of February 2019 and 2020.
Jesse Turner, director of Planning and Transportation at the Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments, said he and City Engineer Brad Williams also attended the meeting.
Turner said he wrote the funding application for the project and made the request of the committee.
"They see it as a good project, but there are guidelines they have to follow," Turner said.
Williams said he will begin geotechnical and design work for the improvements. That should provide the city with a better estimate, he said, which could be lower than the original estimate of $382,000.
"Hopefully, we were high on our estimate," he said.
Bradford said once that new estimate is available, he will seek additional funding through the Shoals Industrial Development Committee, which has agreed to provide funding for the engineering portion of the project.
Turner said Highway Director John Cooper's only concern was the project didn't impact flooding in other nearby areas.
