MUSCLE SHOALS — City School Superintendent Chad Holden said the board of education decided Tuesday to postpone the beginning of the 2020-21 school year until Aug. 20 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Classes were originally scheduled to begin Aug. 6, but that date was moved to Aug. 10 on July 1. Increases in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Shoals, however, led board members to push the start date further into the month.
Holden said the board also wanted to provide teachers with more time to become familiar with new remote learning protocols.
"You can only make decisions with the information you have at the time," said Holden, who is recovering from a bout with COVID-19. "With COVID, it changes all the time. Another thing we've been looking at is the community spread in the Shoals area."
He said information provided by the media, state and local health officials indicates the Shoals is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Holden said the board has three options to consider before classes begin on Aug. 20.
Under the first option, parents and students will have the choice of in-person classes or virtual classes. The second option involves an all virtual scenario.
The third option is a 50/50 staggered school year with some students attending in-person classes on Monday and Wednesday, and others attending classes on Tuesday and Thursday. Friday classes would all be virtual.
Under the 50/50 option, students will learn remotely when not attending in-person classes, Holden said.
Holden said board members are monitoring the pandemic daily, and will make a decision of which option to choose before Aug. 20. The decision will hinge on the local trends.
He is also conferring with other superintendents in the Shoals.
"Hopefully, we'll see the surge in the Shoals area get better in the next few weeks," Holden said.
Holden said the delay will not impact the amount of instruction students will receive.
"The calendar is a 175-day calendar," Holden said. "With this calendar, we will provide more than 1,080 hours of instruction."
He said the fall semester will include five remote learning dates. Remote learning dates will also be built into the fall break and Thanksgiving break.
