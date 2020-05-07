MUSCLE SHOALS — Mayor David Bradford said the only practical way to solve the flooding problem on Sixth Street near the Shoals Research Airpark is to raise the level of the road.
The city has applied for funding through the Alabama Department of Transportation's Industrial Access program to do just that.
Shoals Economic Development Authority Executive Director Kevin Jackson said the application for funding was submitted last week. He,
Bradford and Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments' Transportation and Planning Director Jesse Turner will attend the Industrial Access Committee's next meeting on June 9.
They hope to bring home good news.
Jackson said the application is seeking $763,697, which includes engineering costs and construction costs.
"It's a huge link right off a major trucking thoroughfare," Bradford said. "It's the main way employees get in."
Sixth Street intersects Avalon Avenue, which ends at Alabama 20/157. From there, trucks can travel to Memphis, Tennessee, via U.S. 72, or take Alabama 157 to Cullman and Interstate 65.
Jackson said SEDA is acting in an advisory role and will inform the committee about the impact the project would have on the Research Airpark.
"We just want to make sure trucks get into NAL and the other businesses over there," he said.
When the road is flooded, trucks would have to turn east and use county roads to get to Alabama 157, or use Bob Riley Drive to get to Avalon Avenue.
Jackson said the project will also benefit residents who live in nearby neighborhoods.
Bradford said that part of Sixth Street did not flood until last year when 13.85 inches of rain fell in February, the majority during a 10-day period between Feb. 15 and 24. It has flooded several times this year due to heavy rainfall.
"That's the most practical thing to do because it's so low," Bradford said. "This is specifically related to jobs."
On Wednesday, it appeared as if Sixth Street was bordered by two small lakes.
Bradford said the road would be raised 4 feet.
If the funding is approved, Jackson said he'd like to see the project completed by the "next rainy season."
russ.corey@timesdaily.com
or 256-740-5738. Twitter
@TD_.RussCorey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.