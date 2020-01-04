SHEFFIELD — Lillian Glanton said she always had a dream of having a place where songwriters can write, collaborate and hang out, and on Friday, the University of North Alabama sophomore's dream was finally realized.
At least three Shoals songwriters joined members of the Shoals Chamber of Commerce to observe the grand opening of Glanton's Muscle Shoals Song Rooms on Jackson Highway in Sheffield.
Not far from the iconic Muscle Shoals Sound Studio, Muscle Shoals Song Rooms offers budding or experienced songwriters three rooms where songwriters can collaborate.
The rooms are decorated with guitars, album covers and sound dampening panels, and are furnished with comfortable chairs and couches. One room includes a keyboard.
There is also a kitchen and a common area with a pair of padded church pews and a couch where songwriters can share their work with others. Glanton said the room will be used for songwriting workshops and live performances.
Guests praised Glanton for helping carry the Muscle Shoals music torch into the future.
"Lillian, I'm so proud of you," singer/songwriter Mark Narmore said. "I think it's going to be a great, creative atmosphere."
Glanton described the Muscle Shoals Music Rooms as a gym membership for songwriters who can pick dates and times they want to use a room.
Noted Shoals songwriters Earl "Peanutt" Montgomery and Gary Baker were present for the grand opening.
"I've wrote a lot of songs in songwriter rooms," Baker said. "I'm glad you did it here in Sheffield."
Baker praised Glanton for her work on the Muscle Shoals Songwriters Festival earlier this year.
Glanton is a native of Athens and a songwriter herself.
"I just want to be a small part of the music history here," she said.
