SHEFFIELD — Some changes will be in store for visitors when the iconic Muscle Shoals Sound Studio reopens to the public for tours on Tuesday, June 2
Debbie Wilson, the studio's executive director, said reservations are required, and protective masks are required to be worn by all staff and visitors, no exceptions. Visitors will also be subject to temperature checks. Tours will be limited to nine people.
The popular Shoals music attraction has been closed since March 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Wilson said the studio will follow guidelines for museums and other public facilities issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Gov. Kay Ivey.
Studio hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Reservations can be made at muscleshoalssoundstudio.org.
Recording sessions will also resume subject to approval by Muscle Shoals Sound. Information on recording sessions is available on the studio's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.