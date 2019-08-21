Muscle Shoals and Tuscumbia have approved plans that will let the public know how they intend to spend the first proceeds of the state's new fuel tax.
Earlier this year, the state approved a 10-cent increase to its existing gas and diesel fuel tax.
Beginning Sept. 1, the state will add an additional 6 cents, and on Oct. 1, 2020 and 2021, another 2 cents will be added each year, bringing to the total to 10 cents, according to Act 2019-02.
Along with the tax, however, are requirements for cities and counties to inform the public how the new money will be spent.
Mark Dale, operations engineer for the Alabama Department of Transportation's Tuscumbia Area Office, said the cities will receive 8.33 percent of the gas tax revenue. The Alabama Department of Transportation will receive 66.67 percent, and the counties will receive 25 percent.
Brad Williams said one quarter of the the 8.33 percent of the fuel tax will be distributed in equal amounts to each city in the state. The remaining 75 percent will be allocated to municipalities based on population.
Muscle Shoals City Clerk Ricky Williams said the Alabama League of Municipalities recommended cities submit their Rebuild Alabama Transportation Plans by the end of the month.
"Each year we have to take an estimate of the gas and diesel taxes and develop what they call a transportation plan," he said.
The Muscle Shoals City Council approved its plan Monday, Williams said. He said the estimated $50,000 the city will receive will go towards resurfacing Webster Circle and Northeast Fort Avenue.
City Engineer Brad Williams said those streets are located around Webster School, but are city streets maintained by the city.
The city clerk said he will physically post the city's plan, and also post it on the city's website.
He said the city was informed it would not begin receiving money until January. The city has provided the state with bank account routing numbers where the money will be deposited.
Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood said the council discussed its plan Monday, but decided to allow the money to accumulate until the city has sufficient funds for a project.
The Rogers Group is completing a $2.7 million paving project in the city that's funded partially by the Shoals Metropolitan Planning Organization.
Sheffield City Clerk Clayton Kelly said the council has not developed its plan, and it may opt to allow the money to accumulate before deciding on how to use it. The council could also look at streets that need attention in the individual council districts.
"It will be up to them to decide," Kelly said. "We've got some sections in town that really need some attention."
Neither Cherokee Mayor Terry Cosby nor Leighton Mayor John Landers were aware of the requirement to file transportation plans.
Both mayors said they expect to receive very little from the new gas tax, and would likely allow the funds to accumulate or just use them to fill potholes.
"We get a little bit every year from the (existing) gasoline tax," Cosby said. "It's only earmarked for paving, and there's not enough to do anything with."
Landers said Leighton is expected to receive about $18,000 more with the new fuel tax. He said the money would likely be used for patching.
