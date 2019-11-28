MUSCLE SHOALS — The Muscle Shoals Fire Department is utilizing a $48,000 grant to purchase a fire boat that will be housed at Fire Station 3 near Wilson Lake.
Fire Chief Shawn Malone said the grant money is being provided by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and does not require local matching funds.
"It's like a dive boat, but it will have a 500 gallon per minute pump and nozzle," Malone said. "We've had calls on the river before."
He said the grant will be enough to purchase a new boat.
Malone said he is still working up the specifications on the vessel, which will be a small, aluminum boat set up for fighting fires on or from the water.
Once the specs are set, the city will solicit bids, he said.
Firefighters will also receive training on the new equipment.
Malone said Colbert County Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Smith assisted in securing the grant.
Smith said grant money is made available through the Department of Homeland Security every year for different equipment.
This year, the maximum grant amount was $50,000.
"They have certain priorities," Smith said. "You can apply for anything on the FEMA authorized equipment list."
He said the fire boat was included in one of the categories of equipment that was available this year.
In addition to fighting fires, Smith said the boat could also be fitted with equipment that can be used for chemical detection on the water.
He said Colbert County does not have a fire boat. Malone said the Florence Fire Department has a fire boat that is larger than the size he is considering.
Lauderdale County EMA Director George Grabryan said Florence's boat was purchased with Homeland Security grant money and local funds.
He said the EMA has a variety of boats, some that can pump water and some that cannot. He said the Killen and Rogersville fire departments also have boats.
Grabryan and Malone agreed the size boat Muscle Shoals is purchasing will be able to get into tight spaces and relatively shallow water, and will be useful in the main river.
"It's just a matter of having the right stuff to get out and do what you need to do," Grabryan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.