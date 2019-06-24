FLORENCE — Music in the Park on Wednesday will feature local rock/country artist Christian Turner.
He will perform from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those attending are invited to bring their lawn chairs and lunch.
The seasonal free weekly event at Wilson Park features various musical genres performed by professional musicians from the Shoals and surrounding areas.
