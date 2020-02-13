FLORENCE — Music fans who have attended benefit shows featuring the Fiddleworms and a host of their fellow musicians performing the music of The Rolling Stones and The Beatles were doing more than just attending a cool rock show.
They were helping raise money for The Healing Place and the Room in the Inn.
This year, the band will be joined by a diverse group of musicians to perform the music of the Shoals' own, larger than life, Sam Phillips, the father of Rock 'N' Roll. Phillips is known for his work with Roy Orbison, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, Charlie Rick, Howlin' Wolf and The King of Rock 'N' Roll, Elvis Presley.
The concert is 7 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Marriott Shoals Conference Center.
This year, the concert will also benefit the Room at the Table, a new companion charity program to Room in the Inn, Executive Director Krista Manchester said.
Room in the Inn is a winter shelter program founded in 2015 to provide shelter to homeless Shoals residents from November-March. Room at the Table was founded in June to provide meals for anyone who is hungry, Manchester said. It originally served meals seven days a week, but is now only able to provide meals twice weekly due to a conflict with the city of Florence.
Manchester said last year's concert featuring the music of The Beatles raised about $35,000. That money is split between The Healing Place and Room in the Inn/Room at the Table. The Rolling Stones' show raised about $28,000, she said.
"It's awesome people can come support more than one charity," Manchester said. "This is one of our best and biggest fundraisers. It's a really good community event. It draws people from all around because of the musical lineup."
The Fiddleworms, Russell Mefford, Rob Malone, David MacKay, Mitch Mann and John James Tombyl, will be joined by Kelvin Holly, Lenny LeBlanc, Angela Hacker, Travis Wammack, Billy Swan, Dickie Lee, Jimmy Nutt, Terry Richardson, James LeBlanc, Buzz Cason, Andreas Werner, Brad Guin, Holli Mosley, Jacob Stiefel, Jerry Phillips, Carla Russell, Norbert Putnam, Earnest Davis, Marie Lewey, David Hood, Cindy Walker, Jamie Barrier and Jason D. Williams.
The concert will be emceed by Wildman Steve.
Manchester said every penny raised goes to operations of the shelter and feeding programs and helps provide supplies and food. Since 2015, Room in the Inn has provided shelter to 630 people, including 121 this year. She said 89% of those people were Shoals residents.
Room at the Table had been serving about 120 meals per night.
The money raised by the concert is equally important to The Healing Place, which provides bereavement services to children impacted by the death of a parent or loved one.
"It's critical for us," Executive Director Catherine Job said. "At The Healing Place, all the services we provide to children and their parents is free of charge."
Since many of their clients are low income residents, they would likely not be able to receive those services if not for The Healing Place, she said.
"A lot of people think The Healing Place is government funded, but we're not," Job said. "We depend on individual donations, fundraisers and grants. We don't bill the clients' insurance so it's really critical every year we have three or four pretty big fundraisers."
She said The Healing Place serves close to 500 children annually. It also has three staff members who provide service to 45 Shoals schools. It provides services to individuals and groups, Job said.
The Healing Place was founded in 2001 and is located in Muscle Shoals.
Reserved table seating tickets are $50 and general admission tickets are $20. Tickets can be purchased locally at Mefford Jewelers or online at Eventbrite.com.
The benefit show is presented by The Long Lewis Charitable Foundation, Progress Bank and Darby Doors, additional sponsors include the Marriott Shoals Hotel and Spa, Church of the Highlands, Grier Insurance, Champy's Shoals, Wendy Murphy Allstate Insurance, Ichiban and Big River Broadcasting
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m.
