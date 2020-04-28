FLORENCE — A Shoals musician found a unique way to bring music to the public by recording a song with a message to the individual purchasing a unique, one-of-a-kind record.
Eric Gebhardt, known in local music circles as Redmouth, has partnered with Leesta Vall Sound Recordings to record a song that will be pressed as a 45 rpm vinyl single.
"I'm out of work," Gebhardt said from his home, where he's been self-isolated since around the middle of March. "I'm a musician and a bartender and have absolutely no jobs."
When the offer became available, Gebhardt said it gave him something to work on since the album project he and his band were working on had to be postponed due to the pandemic.
He and his band are familiar with the two tunes he selected for the project.
According to a news release from the Brooklyn-based niche studio: "This project is a response to the devastating effect Covid-19 has had on the sustainability of independent artists worldwide."
The news release explained the "Shut-In Sessions" is a new and relevant project developed on the heels of the pandemic.
With live show and touring revenue streams devastated, artists are looking for ways to connect with their audience and create art.
The release states the "Shut-In Sessions" create an exceedingly unique product for fans while adding a revenue stream artists can safely execute from their homes.
For $25 each, fans could order a 45 rpm single of a never released song that will contain a personal message in the recording.
Gebhardt said $5 will go toward materials, $10 to the lathe cutter, and $10 to Gebhardt, which he can share with his band.
He said the project plays more to his strengths than the Facebook live performances many artists are doing.
"My performances are very theatrical and of the moment, and I don't see myself translating well that way," he said of the Facebook sessions. "When this came across my desk, it gave me a chance to do what I do well."
After selecting one of the two songs, the artist records the performance in his or her home and Leesta Vall will lathe cut a vinyl record.
The company said no two records will be the same, and only one copy of each will be made.
Each release is hand cut, one at a time on a modified antique recording cutting lathe dating back to the 1950s.
Anyone wanting to participate has until Wednesday morning to order your record from the Leesta Vall website.
You can choose from "It Ain't Anyone's," a song inspired by The Stooges and MC5, or "Bring Me Back My Dancin' Shoes," in which Redmouth utilizes a 20-year-old riff that just recently found its footing.
"Both song choices, though not written in quarantine, seemed to reflect different aspects of what we're currently dealing with," Gebhardt said.
The company partnered with several other musicians for the project.
The Shoals-based band The Pollies had a similar campaign but the deadline to order has passed.
