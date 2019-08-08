NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum has released ticket information for its upcoming induction ceremony that includes two well known groups of Shoals musicians and the iconic country group Alabama.
Tickets for the Oct. 22 event at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in downtown Nashville range from $50 to $150 and are available through the center's box office and online at nashvillesymphony.org.
Paul Shaffer, known for years as the musical director for the "Late Night With David Letterman" show, will be the host.
The Original Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section and the Muscle Shoals Horns are being inducted into the hall of fame. The late Billy Sherrill, noted songwriter/producer and Phil Campbell, Alabama, native, will receive the Engineer Award, while the group Alabama will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.
The show will begin at 7 p.m. A list of performers will be announced in the coming weeks.
For information about the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum, including details on membership, go to musicianshalloffame.com, or call 615-244-3263.
