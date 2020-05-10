MUSLCE SHOALS — The Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments' transit program will restart its Dial-A-Ride bus service Wednesday with some restrictions.
NACOLG Executive Director Keith Jones said riders will be limited to "essential trips," which includes rides to work, to a doctor's appointment, to a pharmacy or to purchase groceries.
Jones said the service is limited due to a reduced number of drivers and staff.
"Some drivers are in the at-risk category," Jones said.
At-risk individuals are those who have underlying health conditions, compromised immune systems, or are over the age of 60.
"We do ask that you wear a mask," Jones said. "If you do not have one, the driver will provide you with a mask."
He also asks that individuals who are showing symptoms of COVID-19 to not use the service.
The service was discontinued on March 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic. NACOLG did, however, continue to transport individuals for scheduled dialysis appointments.
Transportation and Planning Director Jesse Turner said passengers will be asked to socially distance themselves.
"We're installing some barriers between the driver and passengers when they board," Turner said. "We've got a company that's actually sanitizing them after each use. Our drivers are cleaning them during the day as well."
Rides must be booked 24 hours in advance. Riders can begin making ride appointments beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday. Call 256-314-0047 to book a ride.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.