MUSCLE SHOALS — The Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments and Franklin County have received a total of $80,000 in federal grant money to increase participation in the 2020 census.
The purpose of the grants is to increase participation in areas where census participation rates have been low in the past.
Transportation Planner Ryan Hayse said NACOLG and Franklin County each received $40,000. The grants requires a $40,000 match in the form of in-kind work.
NACOLG is coordinating the Census Bureau's 2020 efforts in the Shoals.
Hayse said NACOLG will use the money for banners, posters, postcards, door hangers, T-shirts and other items designed to remind residents how important the census is. It will also be used for a video contest and a soccer tournament.
"We're trying to get the word out," he said.
Dick Rowland, senior census coordinator for Franklin County, said they were seeking $50,000 and will either scale back their plans, or seek additional funding.
"We had a pretty extensive plan," Roland said.
He said Russellville has the highest percentage of Hispanic residents in the state. The point of the census is getting an accurate count of the residents living in the county, regardless if they're citizens or not, he said.
"We don't ask and we don't tell," he said.
He said Franklin County's effort will be about "community unity."
“This grant enables Franklin County to have extra manpower and avenues to ensure opportunities for all people to be counted," said Susan Hargett, who wrote the Franklin County grant application. "This will ensure Franklin County gets their fair share of federal funding for our schools and services for residents.”
Rowland said a 2013 George Washington University study indicated that each person in Alabama represents about $1,600 in federal funding. He said the census count impacts funding for 139 federal programs, including school and highway funding.
“Good neighbors watch each other’s backs," Rowland said. "Doing the 2020 census is giving your neighbors a helping hand, as well as serving yourself. A unified community works together. Working together gives us more strength in common purpose. This is an enormous step. Others will follow.”
State Rep. Jamie Kiel, R-Russellville, said Franklin County only had an estimated participation rate of 73% in 2010.
"Our goal in 2020 is 90%," Kiel said. “It is important that we count everyone so that our tax dollars come back to our area in the form of state and federal funding. In addition, legislative lines will be redrawn according to the census count and we want to be sure that northwest Alabama is properly represented.”
Hayse said NACOLG has helped verify about 4,000 addresses in Colbert and Lauderdale counties.
If the 2020 census shows the state has lost population, it could cause Alabama to lose one of it's U.S. representative seats and funding for various programs for the next 10 years.
"That's why we've had such a big push with it," Hayse said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.