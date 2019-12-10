FLORENCE — The Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments is partnering with the University of North Alabama and the city of Florence for a corridor study of Pine Street.
NACOLG Transportation and Planning Director Jesse Turner said NACOLG was approached by UNA after officials there said they are concerned about students crossing Pine Street, which passes through the southwest edge of the campus.
"The safety of students is a major concern of theirs," Turner said. "It's like playing Frogger when you're crossing Pine Street sometimes."
There is a crosswalk at the traffic signal in front of Flowers Hall, not far from a pedestrian underpass. The only other signalized crossing is at the corner of Pine Street and Irvine Avenue.
Turner said 80% of the study will be funded by Shoals Metropolitan Planning Organization planning funds. The city of Florence and UNA will split the remaining 20%, he said.
The study will look at Pine Street from Dr. Hicks Boulevard to Cypress Mill Road, Turner said. Pine Street runs from Chisholm Road to Alabama 20. It includes a mix of residential and institutional uses, and the edge of the city's central business district.
Turner said an average of almost 12,000 vehicles travel Pine Street daily, according to traffic data provided by the Alabama Department of Transportation.
"Pine Street is a major thoroughfare for the city," Mayor Steve Holt said. "We've been talking about a study for a long time on Pine Street."
Holt said he wanted to see what a professional engineering firm would recommend for the "highest and best use" of Pine Street. One issue, he said, is the speed vehicles travel on Pine Street in and outside the UNA campus.
"My opinion is it's a good partnership with UNA to get that study done," he said.
Turner said the movement of UNA facilities toward that side of the campus also comes into play with the study.
Six firms have responded to a request for proposals and Turner said a firm will be selected sometimes after the first of the year. He anticipates the study will take about six months to complete.
