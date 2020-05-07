MUSCLE SHOALS — A Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments program is providing loans to small businesses located in their service area that have been impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic.
Executive Director Keith Jones said the COVID-19 Recovery Loan Fund for business and industry in Colbert, Lauderdale, Franklin, Marion and Winston counties was established by the NACOLG Revolving Loan Fund Committee.
"The intention and purpose of the loan fund is to retain jobs that have been impacted by for profit firms during the recent COVID-19 pandemic," Jones said.
He said the committee authorized $160,000 for each of the five counties on a first-come, first-served basis until the funds are depleted.
Jones said the money can be used by the business owner for working capital proceeds, rent, mortgage, payroll fixed expense, and equipment or supplies.
"The minimum loan amount will be $10,000," Jones said. "The maximum loan is $20,000."
He said the program is designed to help small businesses that were left out of the Paycheck Protection Program, but recipients of PPP money will be considered for loans.
The amortization schedule will be deferred for four months after the loan is closed, Jones said. The terms are five years at 2% interest. Payments are made on an annual basis, Jones said.
Jones explained that a portion of the loan will be forgiven for each year the employer maintains the level of employment in place when the loan closed.
He said the State Revolving Loan fund is often use to provide "gap financing" in the event a business owner cannot borrow as much money as they need from a primary lender.
"This will help some of those mom and pop businesses out there," Jones said.
U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt said he was proud to support the development and funding for the Paycheck Protection Program and praised NACOLG for its local effort.
"It has helped so many small businesses across Alabama," Aderholt said of the PPP. "But I’m also excited to see what NACOLG is doing as well. Locally controlled economic development tools, and capital, always seem to have as much or better success than the one size fits all programs on the federal level.”
Muscle Shoals Mayor David Bradford, a member of the NACOLG Board of Directors, said Jones told him about the loan new loan program.
"A lot of people don't realize how much work they do there," Bradford said.
For information about the loan program, contact NACOLG Government Services Director Tiffany Boyd at tboyd@nacolg.org, or go to NACOLG.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.