TUPELO, Miss. — Natchez Trace Parkway officials are seeking comments for a proposal to install audible pavement markings from milepost 291-331 in Colbert and Lauderdale counties in Alabama to help reduce accidents.
The markings or rumble strips have been used on Alabama state highways to alert drivers when they veer off the edge of the roadway.
According to a Parkway news release, from 2014 to 2018, lane departures account for 91% of motor vehicle fatalities along the Parkway. Over that four-year period, 39 crashes resulted in 46 deaths.
“Lane departure is the dominant traffic safety concern for the Parkway,” Central District Law Enforcement Ranger John Hearne said in the release. "The fatality rate from lane departure crashes along the Parkway almost doubles the national average of 52%. The Federal Highway Administration and Parkway staff are considering the installation of raised pavement markers or rumble strips along the centerline and both edges of the Parkway."
Although the public has suggested constructing a road shoulder or bike lane to improve safety, it is not a feasible alternative for the Parkway due to significant environmental impacts to natural resources, prohibitive costs, and adverse impacts to the protected design intent of the cultural landscape, according to the release.
The public comment period lasts from today through Friday, Dec. 20. Comments may be submitted electronically via the National Park Service’s Planning, Environmental and Public Comment (PEPC) website at parkplanning.nps.gov/parkwaysafety. Written comments may be mailed to: Superintendent, 2680 Natchez Trace Parkway, Tupelo, MS 38804.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.