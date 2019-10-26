TUPELO, Miss. — The Natchez Trace Parkway Visitors Center outside Tupelo is hosting its free "Read With a Ranger" program Saturday, Nov. 9.
The program is appropriate for children ages 6 and younger. The featured story will be "Big Night For Salamanders," where participants will embark on a virtual journey as salamanders attempt to cross a busy road to lay their eggs in a spring pond. The program begins at 10 a.m.
After the story, parents and children will learn more about the yellow-spotted salamander and the Parkway’s own salamander crossing.
To confirm the time and program scheduled each month, go to the Parkway's website calendar at nps.gov.
The visitor center is located at milepost 266 on the Natchez Trace Parkway near Tupelo, about 1 1/2 hours from the Shoals.
For more information, call 800-305-7417.
