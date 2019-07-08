TUPELO, Miss. — The July installment of the "Read With A Ranger" program at the Natchez Trace Parkway Visitor's Center is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday.
This month’s featured story is “Brave Little Raccoon,” where Little Raccoon encounters different animals as she tries to find her way home in the dark. The ranger will use stuffed animals to help tell the story and afterward, visitors can touch real skins and furs of the animals introduced in the story.
The event is free to the public and is followed by an optional quarter-mile hike.
Read with a Ranger is a 45-minute program that is most appropriate for ages 6 and younger, but all ages are welcome. The program offers a new story every second Saturday of the month.
For more information, check the calendar at nps.gov/natr/planyourvisit/calendar.htm, or call 1-800-305-7417.
