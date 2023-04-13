Balloons from a memorial for Tyreece Vachon, 19, who was shot and killed the previous day, are stuck in a tree after a shooting broke out during a memorial at McCormick Park on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Fort Wayne, Ind. Multiple people were wounded Wednesday in a shooting at an Indiana park during a memorial, police said.
Anthony Krock, Fort Wayne Police Department on-call public information officer, talks with an officer on the scene of a shooting that broke out during a memorial at McCormick Park on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Fort Wayne, Ind. Multiple people were wounded, according to police.
Officers guard the scene of a shooting that broke out during a memorial at McCormick Park on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Fort Wayne, Ind. Multiple people were wounded Wednesday in a shooting at an Indiana park during a memorial, police said.
Corryn Brock - member, The Journal-Gazette
