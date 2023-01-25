Chicago firefighters look out windows a few floors below where flames leap skyward at the Harper Square cooperative residential building in the Kenwood neighborhood of Chicago, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
Chicago Firefighter Mose Demasi looks up at the Harper Square cooperative residential building after he and others fought a multi-floor fire at the high-rise in the Kenwood neighborhood of Chicago, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago authorities said one person has died and eight others were taken to hospitals Wednesday as firefighters responded to a high-rise apartment building fire on the city's South Side, battling flames that leaped up 10 floors as snow fell.
