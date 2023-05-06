AP 1 dead among 5 shooting victims at Mississippi restaurant Police in Mississippi say one person is dead after at least five people were shot during a Cinco de Mayo party at a restaurant late Friday night The Sun Herald May 6, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — One person is dead after at least five people were shot during a Cinco de Mayo party at a Mississippi restaurant late Friday night, police said.Ocean Springs Police Chief Mark Dunston confirmed the number of victims who were shot at The Scratch Kitchen on Government Street, the Sun Herald reported.Jackson County Deputy Coroner James Prisock shortly after midnight confirmed the death of one of the victims, the Sun Herald reported.It was not immediately clear if any arrests had been made early Saturday morning. Police at the scene were examining the restaurant’s patio area, the newspaper reported.The Scratch Kitchen's owner told the Sun Herald there were about 200 people at the restaurant when the shooter ran past employees who were doing security checks at the entrance to the patio.“The person who did the shooting wasn’t a customer,” owner Brittany Alexander said. “He didn’t get an arm band or anything to be out here.”Ocean Springs is about 4 miles (6 kilometers) east of Biloxi, Mississippi. Subscribe Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now Support local journalism reporting on your community * New Subscribers Only* Digital Subscription Only After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Sun Herald. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's Paper View today's Print Replica Learn more about using our upgraded Print Replica here (subscription required). View daily stories Games, Puzzles and Horoscopes Comics Interactive Games and Puzzles Horoscopes Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Area storm shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Restaurant Health Ratings Shoals Birth Announcements Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesVideo shows officer telling K9 to bite a Sheffield manJeffrey Bart BurfieldKindness speaks volumes at Brooks HighGilbert Court-UNA lease forces out residentsTina Blaxton SmallwoodSherri Christine Melton PonderNathan MartinWoman receives 20 years in Florence murderConstance ThomasBilly Gene Isom Images Videos CommentedMotorist runs into Clark Clock (1)Jason Isbell documentary debuts today on HBO (1)Academic coaches help students finish community college (1)Cities exploring development with a coliseum (1) Tweets from https://twitter.com/TimesDaily/lists/timesdaily Times Daily Online Poll Will you attend any of the First Fridays in downtown Florence this year? You voted: Yes: No: Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition E-Editions TimesDaily Click Here
