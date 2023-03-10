PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Police arrested a 10-year-old student in Maine after the student arrived on school grounds with a firearm on Friday.
No one was injured, the Waldo County Sheriff's Office said.
The office said it arrived at Monroe Elementary School in Monroe on Friday just before 9 a.m. after fielding a report that the student had a firearm.
The sheriff's office said police worked with school staff to detain the student and seize the firearm. The student was then arrested and taken to the Waldo County Sheriff's Office.
The office said there was no ongoing threat to the school or the community.
The sheriff's office and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were investigating the incident, police said.
No further information on the incident was immediately released.
Monroe is a small community of about 900 people about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northeast of Portland.
Other communities have seen their share of guns showing up at elementary schools. Most recently, in Newport News, Virginia, a teacher was shot and injured in January by a 6-year-old boy who brought a gun. A prosecutor said he would not seek charges against the child. But he has yet to decide whether any adults associated with the case could be held criminally liable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.