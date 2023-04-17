California-Sikh Arrests

Sutter County District Attorney Jennifer Dupré speaks at a news conference in Yuba City, Calif., on Monday, April 17, 2023. Dupré announced the arrest of more than a dozen people on charges including conspiracy to commit murder. Dupré says the men are members of one of two rival syndicates in the Sikh community responsible for a series of shootings.

 Adam Beam - staff, AP

YUBA CITY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California on Monday said they had arrested more than a dozen men from two warring criminal syndicates whose violent rivalry they say was responsible for a mass shooting at a Sikh temple and a brutal sword attack at a parade in 2018.

