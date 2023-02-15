Belgium NATO Defense Ministers
U.S. Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said Tuesday the first U.S. missile fired at an unidentified aerial object over Lake Huron missed the target and “landed harmlessly" in the water. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

 Olivier Matthys

BRUSSELS (AP) — The first U.S. missile fired at an unidentified aerial object over Lake Huron missed the target and “landed harmlessly" in the water before a second one successfully hit, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said Tuesday.

