Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at a press conference with U.S. Attorney Breon Peace, left, and Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco, right, to announce arrests and disruptions of the fentanyl precursor chemical supply chain on Friday, June 23, 2023 in Washington.
DEA Administrator Anne Milgram speaks at a press conference with Attorney General Merrick Garland announcing arrests and disruptions of the fentanyl precursor chemical supply chain on Friday, June 23, 2023 in Washington.
Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco, center, speaks at a press conference with Attorney General Merrick Garland, right, and U.S. Attorney Damian Williams to announce arrests and disruptions of the fentanyl precursor chemical supply chain with on Friday, June 23, 2023 in Washington.
1st US charges against China-based companies accused of selling fentanyl chemicals filed
The Justice Department has for the first time charged China-based companies and employees with supplying chemicals needed to make fentanyl, a primary driver of an overdose crisis gripping the U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Friday that the companies openly advertised the chemicals on social media platforms and shipped them surreptitiously to buyers, even adding molecules to evade testing
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has for the first time charged China-based companies and employees with supplying chemicals needed to make fentanyl, a primary driver of an overdose crisis gripping the United States, top officials said Friday.
