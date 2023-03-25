Cuban Migrants

In this photo, provided by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office via the Florida Keys News Bureau, Key West International Airport personnel examine an ultralight aircraft that landed illegally at the airport carrying two Cuban men Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Key West, Fla. An airport spokesperson reported that both men were uninjured and were taken into custody by the Sheriff's Office. There were no interruptions in service and operations continue as normal, airport officials added.

 Uncredited - handout one time use, Monroe County Sheriff's Office via Florida Keys News Bureau

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Two Cuban migrants used a motorized hang glider to fly the approximately 90 miles (145 kilometers) from the communist island to Key West on Saturday, Florida officials said.

