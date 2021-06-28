2 injured in stabbing in German city, suspect arrested

A tram arrives at the Faerberwaidweg station in Erfurt, Germany, Monday, June 28, 2021. Police say a man has attacked and injured two passers-by in the eastern German city of Erfurt before fleeing. Police said the two victims, aged 45 and 68, were taken to nearby hospitals. In this connection the police was also on duty at the station.

 Michael Reichel

BERLIN (AP) — A man attacked and injured two passersby in the eastern German city of Erfurt early Monday, apparently with a knife, before fleeing. Police said the suspect was arrested several hours later.

