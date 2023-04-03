AP 2 killed in construction accident at New York's JFK Airport Officials say two workers have been killed in a construction accident at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport AP Apr 3, 2023 Apr 3, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NEW YORK (AP) — Two workers were killed in a construction accident at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport on Monday, officials said.The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which runs the airport, said the two workers got trapped under construction rubble around 11 a.m.A spokesperson for the city Fire Department said it happened in a trench near the airport's busy Terminal 7.About 60 firefighters worked to remove the workers from the trench, the Fire Department said. Both workers were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names were not immediately released.The Port Authority said in a news release that it will conduct a thorough investigation.Flight operations were not affected, the authority said. Subscribe Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now Support local journalism reporting on your community * New Subscribers Only* Digital Subscription Only After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's Paper View today's Print Replica Learn more about using our upgraded Print Replica here (subscription required). View daily stories Games, Puzzles and Horoscopes Comics Interactive Games and Puzzles Horoscopes Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Area storm shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Restaurant Health Ratings Shoals Birth Announcements Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented Articles1 dead, 6 injured in head-on collisionSheffield police officer faces misdemeanor chargesFlorence man accused of trafficking fentanylRobyn BehelWaffle House coming to Cloverdale RoadAuthorities shoot, kill standoff suspectKillen man facing murder charge in Winston County1-year-old dies hours after Greenhill crashBall year-round: Wayne County's Baugus has summer schedule bookedBaylee Atkinson Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedTimesDaily moving to delivery by postal service (2)You Said It (1)Did you participate in a NCAA men’s basketball tournament bracket challenge this year? (1)Officials: School lunch changes will limit choices (1)Teacher accused of abusing an autistic student (1)Tuberville wrong about oil reserves (1)Trustees stress pedestrian safety (1)School bus crash injures 4 in Colbert County (1)UNA Trustees approve housing, dining increases (1) Tweets from https://twitter.com/TimesDaily/lists/timesdaily Times Daily Online Poll Would you be willing to add $10 to your utilities bill to help volunteer fire departments, 911 and ambulance services? You voted: Yes: No: Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition E-Editions TimesDaily Click Here
