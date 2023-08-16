Follow live updates about wildfires that have devastated parts of Maui in Hawaii, killing more than 100 people and destroying the historic town of Lahaina. The wildfires are the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century. Videos showing downed power lines apparently sparking some of the early blazes
AP
2 Maui wildfire victims were Mexican citizens, government says. Follow live updates
The Mexican foreign ministry said it has confirmed that two people of Mexican nationality died as a result of the wildfires, and personnel from the Mexican Consulate in San Francisco are on Maui and are in contact with the families of the deceased to provide assistance to them
- By The Associated Press
-
- Updated
- 0