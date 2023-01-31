Omaha police investigate the scene where two Omaha Police officers were shot and injured, and a third person was killed during an attempted burglary at a storage facility, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Omaha Police Chief Todd R. Schmaderer says the two officers responded to a report of a burglary at a storage business around 10:30 p.m. Employees let the officers into the building and they exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who was killed.
Chris Machian - member image share, Omaha World-Herald
(0) comments
