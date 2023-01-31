Nebraska Police Wounded

Omaha police investigate the scene where two Omaha Police officers were shot and injured, and a third person was killed during an attempted burglary at a storage facility, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Omaha Police Chief Todd R. Schmaderer says the two officers responded to a report of a burglary at a storage business around 10:30 p.m. Employees let the officers into the building and they exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who was killed.

 Chris Machian - member image share, Omaha World-Herald

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two Nebraska police officers were wounded and a suspect was killed in a shootout during an attempted burglary, police said.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Omaha World-Herald.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.