Lainey Hamelink, 9, whose family owned the property next door, helps to collect scattered dishes at Tina's Dockside Inn, which was completely destroyed in Hurricane Idalia, in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, two days after the storm's passage.
Tina Brotherton, 88, looks over the remains of her business, Tina's Dockside Inn, which was completely destroyed in Hurricane Idalia, as was Brotherton's nearby home, in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, two days after the storm's passage.
Employee Lisa Bell dumps out a shovel full of mud as business owners and employees start cleaning up at the storm-damaged business The Marina, in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, one day after the passage of Hurricane Idalia.
Rebecca Blackwell - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rebecca Blackwell - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A few personal belongings salvaged from amidst the wreckage of a destroyed home lie gathered together in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, one day after the passage of Hurricane Idalia.
Rebecca Blackwell - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rebecca Blackwell - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man picks up a sign amid debris of a storm-damaged business in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, one day after the passage of Hurricane Idalia.
Rebecca Blackwell - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Members of the National Guard assist storm-damaged business The Marina with moving and piling debris, in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, one day after the passage of Hurricane Idalia.
HORSESHOE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two people were charged with looting a home damaged by Hurricane Idalia in Florida's Big Bend region, as residents' concerns grew that burglars could be tempted to hit other hurricane-ravaged homes since law enforcement is stretched thin in the remote, wooded area along the Gulf Coast.
