This undated photo provided by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shows its Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy died after he was shot in his patrol car Saturday evening, Sept. 16, 2023, by an unknown assailant and an investigation is underway that the sheriff said will press all of the department’s resources into action.
A local resident waves a Thin Blue Line flag in support of a deputy who was shot while in his patrol car in Palmdale, Calif. on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. A sheriff's department deputy has died after he was shot in his patrol car by an unknown assailant on Saturday, and an investigation is underway.
Sherriff's deputies block off a street where a deputy was shot while in his patrol car in Palmdale, Calif. on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy has died after he was shot in his patrol car by an unknown assailant on Saturday.
$250K reward offered as detectives search for assailant who shot Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy
Authorities are asking for the public’s help and offering a $250,000 reward as investigators search for the assailant who shot and killed a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy as he sat in his patrol car at an intersection
This undated photo provided by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shows its Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy died after he was shot in his patrol car Saturday evening, Sept. 16, 2023, by an unknown assailant and an investigation is underway that the sheriff said will press all of the department’s resources into action.
Uncredited - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A local resident waves a Thin Blue Line flag in support of a deputy who was shot while in his patrol car in Palmdale, Calif. on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. A sheriff's department deputy has died after he was shot in his patrol car by an unknown assailant on Saturday, and an investigation is underway.
Richard Vogel - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sherriff's deputies block off a street where a deputy was shot while in his patrol car in Palmdale, Calif. on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy has died after he was shot in his patrol car by an unknown assailant on Saturday.
Richard Vogel - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Police cars block off a street where a sheriff's deputy was shot while in his patrol car in Palmdale, Calif. on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023.
Richard Vogel - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Police cars block off a street where a sheriff's deputy was shot while in his patrol car in Palmdale, Calif. on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023.
PALMDALE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities asked for the public's help and offered a $250,000 reward as investigators searched Sunday for the assailant who shot and killed a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy as he sat in his patrol car at an intersection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.