Chicago police investigate in the 1300 block of West Taylor Street after officials said an officer was shot multiple times while responding to a call of a domestic disturbance in a University Village neighborhood apartment building, Friday morning, July 1, 2022, in Chicago.
CHICAGO (AP) — Bail has been set at $2 million for a man who prosecutors say shot a Chicago police officer multiple times as the officer stepped off an elevator while responding to a domestic disturbance call.
