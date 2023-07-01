FILE - News media vans are parked outside St. Anthony Croatian Catholic Church in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. A bus carrying migrants from a Texas border city arrived in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, July 1, for the second time in less than three weeks. The group of asylum seekers from Brownsville, Texas, were hosted and processed at the church, according to the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles (CHIRLA), the largest immigrant rights organization in California.
FILE - Officials transport new blankets into St. Anthony Croatian Catholic Church, hosting newly arrived migrants in the Chinatown area of Los Angeles, on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. A bus carrying migrants from a Texas border city arrived in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, July 1, for the second time in less than three weeks. The group of asylum seekers from Brownsville, Texas, were hosted and processed at the church, according to the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA), the largest immigrant rights organization in California.
FILE - News media vans are parked outside St. Anthony Croatian Catholic Church in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. A bus carrying migrants from a Texas border city arrived in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, July 1, for the second time in less than three weeks. The group of asylum seekers from Brownsville, Texas, were hosted and processed at the church, according to the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles (CHIRLA), the largest immigrant rights organization in California.
Damian Dovarganes - staff, AP
FILE - Officials transport new blankets into St. Anthony Croatian Catholic Church, hosting newly arrived migrants in the Chinatown area of Los Angeles, on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. A bus carrying migrants from a Texas border city arrived in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, July 1, for the second time in less than three weeks. The group of asylum seekers from Brownsville, Texas, were hosted and processed at the church, according to the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA), the largest immigrant rights organization in California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.