FILE - Rolls of razor wire line the top of the security fencing at the Raymond Detention Center in Raymond, Miss., on Aug. 1, 2022. Four prisoners are on the loose after escaping over the weekend from the Mississippi jail already under federal scrutiny for alleged mismanagement. In an escape that began around 8 p.m. Saturday, the four detainees broke free from the Raymond Detention Center, a facility near the state capital of Jackson, through breaches in a cell and in the roof, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said at a Monday, April 24, 2023 news conference.
Investigators look around the remnants of a burned out house where authorities believe a man who escaped from a Mississippi jail over the weekend with three others, and is suspected of killing a pastor, is believed to be dead after a shootout with authorities and barricaded himself inside a burning home near Conway, Mississippi, Wednesday morning, April 26, 2023.
Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson points to the site of a fire ravaged house where authorities believe one of the four Hinds County jail escapees is thought to be dead, after engaging in a shootout and barricading himself inside a burning home in Conway, Miss., Wednesday morning, April 26, 2023. The suspect is believed to have killed a pastor who stopped to help him with his vehicle.
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A man who escaped from a Mississippi jail last weekend and fled to Texas after allegedly stealing a public works vehicle has been arrested in a Houston suburb, authorities announced Thursday.
Jerry Raynes was apprehended in Spring Valley days after he and three other inmates escaped Saturday night from the Raymond Detention Center near Jackson, Mississippi's capital, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said.
Raynes is the second escaped prisoner to be found in a multi-agency hunt. Dylan Arrington died after barricading himself in a central Mississippi home and setting it on fire during an armed standoff with deputies Wednesday. Casey Grayson and Corey Harrison are still on the loose.
The U.S. Marshals Service, Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Spring Valley Police Department assisted with Raynes' capture. He will be held before facing extradition back to Mississippi, Jones said Thursday.
Raynes was incarcerated for auto theft and burglary.
