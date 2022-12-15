SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Northern California toddler fatally struck by a stray bullet while sleeping in his car seat last year was the victim of a rolling gun battle between rival gangs on a freeway, prosecutors said Thursday as they announced charges against three people.
AP
3 charged in toddler's slaying in California gang gun battle
Prosecutors say a Northern California toddler fatally struck by a stray bullet while sleeping in his car seat last year was the victim of a rolling gun battle between rival gangs on a freeway
