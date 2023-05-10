Net Neutrality Agreement

FILE - New York State Attorney General Letitia James participates in the Global Citizen NOW conference in New York, on April 28, 2023. Three companies that supplied millions of fake public comments using the identities of real people without their consent to support the 2017 repeals of net neutrality rules will collectively pay $615,000 in penalties to New York and other states. The penalties come after a previous investigation by James found the fake comments used the identities of millions of consumers, including thousands of New Yorkers, without their knowledge.

 Seth Wenig - staff, AP

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Three companies accused of falsifying millions of public comments to support the contentious 2017 federal repeal of net neutrality rules have agreed to pay $615,000 in penalties to New York and other states, New York's attorney general said Wednesday.

