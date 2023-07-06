Burned crosses stand outside the Sylmar Christian Fellowship Church, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in the Sylmar section of Los Angeles. Three wooden crosses outside the small Los Angeles church were found burned early Thursday and authorities say the fire is being investigated as a possible hate crime.
Los Angeles Fire Department Arson Unit personnel investigate burned crosses that were set ablaze at the Sylmar Christian Fellowship Church, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in the Sylmar section of Los Angeles. Three wooden crosses outside the small Los Angeles church were found burned early Thursday and authorities say the fire is being investigated as a possible hate crime.
Los Angeles Fire Department Arson Unit personnel investigate a burned cross that was set ablaze at the Sylmar Christian Fellowship Church on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in the Sylmar section of Los Angeles.
Richard Vogel - staff, AP
Los Angeles City Fire Arson Unit personnel gather forensic evidence outside of the Sylmar Christian Fellowship Church on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in the Sylmar section of Los Angeles.
Richard Vogel - staff, AP
Los Angeles Fire Department Arson Unit personnel gather forensic evidence outside the Sylmar Christian Fellowship Church on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in the Sylmar section of Los Angeles.
Richard Vogel - staff, AP
Pastor Pierre Howard stands by a burned cross outside of the Sylmar Christian Fellowship Church on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in the Sylmar section of Los Angeles.
Richard Vogel - staff, AP
Richard Vogel - staff, AP
